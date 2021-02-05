$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post $62.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.61 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $225.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $225.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $365.87 million, with estimates ranging from $365.74 million to $366.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $4,600,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKLZ stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

