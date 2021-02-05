$625.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $625.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $628.18 million and the lowest is $623.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $586.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

