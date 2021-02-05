$67.17 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report sales of $67.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $269.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $41.34 on Friday. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $652.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

