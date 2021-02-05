740 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,907.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,769.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,369.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11,832.70 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

