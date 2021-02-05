7,557 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $6,881,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.51. 44,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,885. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $452.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

