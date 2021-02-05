$76.10 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $76.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $61.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $404.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.50 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $490.80 million, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $545.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of AVAV opened at $121.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.