$769.66 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post sales of $769.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $705.06 million to $819.50 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

