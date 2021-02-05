8,019 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.03. 410,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

