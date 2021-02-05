$806.83 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to announce sales of $806.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.77 million and the highest is $815.90 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $830.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE AIT opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 159.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $68.64. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

