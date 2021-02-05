8,445 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.12. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,446. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

