$872.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report $872.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $868.00 million and the highest is $876.20 million. The Timken reported sales of $896.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,506 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,307 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 5.5% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TKR opened at $73.50 on Friday. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

