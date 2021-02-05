888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $248.33

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $248.33 and traded as high as $311.00. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 519,184 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 298.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70.

In other news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

