88mph (MPH) Market Cap Hits $54.81 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One 88mph token can now be purchased for about $197.24 or 0.00523754 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $54.81 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 59% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 318,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,875 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars.

