8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $87,244.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000111 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000241 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

