9,490 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,818,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $421.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.