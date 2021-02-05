AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.09

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.09 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAON by 71.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AAON by 43.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

