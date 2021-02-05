AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

