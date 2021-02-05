Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Increased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 4.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

