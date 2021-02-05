ABB’s (ABB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ABB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 91,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 327,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

