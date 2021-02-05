AbbVie Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AbbVie by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 28.7% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

