AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,084 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of AbbVie worth $170,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 571.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $487,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 28.7% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $109.27. 316,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

