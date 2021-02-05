AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 571.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 28.7% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

