AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 266,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.