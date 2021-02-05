AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $113,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

