Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,452 ($18.97).

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of LON ABC opened at GBX 1,618 ($21.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,735 ($22.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,578.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,397.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 269.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

