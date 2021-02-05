Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,397.77

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,397.77 and traded as high as $1,645.00. Abcam plc (ABC.L) shares last traded at $1,619.00, with a volume of 209,405 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abcam plc (ABC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,397.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

