Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.47. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

