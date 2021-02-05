Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.15 or 0.01368188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.74 or 0.07595591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

