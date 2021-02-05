Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 636.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Acceleron Pharma worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

XLRN opened at $128.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $111.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

