Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.04

Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) (LON:ACRL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and traded as low as $57.10. Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 259,277 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.79 million and a P/E ratio of 192.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93.

In other news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,333,000 shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £933,100 ($1,219,101.12).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

