AceD Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $826,929.69 and $12.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AceD has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000127 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 302.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

