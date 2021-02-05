Achain 1-Day Volume Tops $1.80 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Achain has a market cap of $8.16 million and $1.80 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

