Actinium Market Capitalization Reaches $331,758.10 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 131.6% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $331,758.10 and approximately $22,570.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,311,800 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

