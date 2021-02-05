Actinium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $321,782.42 and $1.93 million worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 80.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,292,150 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

