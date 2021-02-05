Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.42). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

ATVI opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

