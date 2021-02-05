Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,020,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Barclays lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.53.

Shares of ATVI traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.87. 878,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,927. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

