Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as high as $104.21 and last traded at $103.15, with a volume of 501789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $202,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

