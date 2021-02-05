Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $8.77 on Friday, reaching $101.45. 1,111,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,927. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

