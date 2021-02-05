AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Up 4.8%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.91. 166,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 285,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACUIF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $9.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

