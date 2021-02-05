Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.25. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 19,481 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

