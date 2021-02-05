Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.04 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.12 or 0.04544138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00404390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.15 or 0.01158197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00489509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00405263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00250030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022751 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.