Adagene Inc. (ADAG) Announces February 9th IPO

Adagene Inc. (ADAG) expects to raise $133 million in an IPO on Tuesday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,400,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO and China Renaissance was co-manager.

Adagene Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Our platform is designed to generate therapeutic antibody candidates with unique functional epitopes and species cross-reactivity as highlighted by our immunotherapy pipeline. “.

Adagene Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 198 employees. The company is located at 4F, Building C14, No. 218, Xinghu Street, Suzhou Industrial Park Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, 215123 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-512-8777-3632.

