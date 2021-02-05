Adept4 (LON:AD4) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Adept4 PLC (LON:AD4) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.69. Adept4 shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 5,969,370 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £10.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.05.

About Adept4 (LON:AD4)

Adept4 Plc provides IT as a service to small and medium size enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services segments. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

