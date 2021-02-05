AdEx Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.