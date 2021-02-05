Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Adient updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,495. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $38.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

