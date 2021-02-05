Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Up 5.1% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $36.93. 1,287,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 869,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adient by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 58,876 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

