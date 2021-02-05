Adit EdTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADEXU) Trading 1.7% Higher

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADEXU)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.51. 135,143 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADEXU)

There is no company description available for Adit EdTech Acquisition Cor.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.