ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Down 5.8%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.44. 1,194,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,385,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

