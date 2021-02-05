Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

