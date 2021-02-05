Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

AMD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.54. 804,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,457,254. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.